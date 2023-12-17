Left Menu

Chad declares four Sudanese diplomats persona non grata- government statement

"The recurrence of such statements by Sudanese authorities with regards to Chad and its government is simply not acceptable, hostile, and masks a hidden agenda," the statement said. Image Credit: ANI

The Chad government on Sunday said it had declared four Sudanese diplomats persona non grata and ordered them to leave within 72 hours following what it called "grave statements" by Sudanese officials accusing it of interfering in the conflict in Sudan.

The diplomats are the first counsellor of the embassy, the defence attache and two consuls. The decision came after "grave statements that lack any basis," made by top Sudanese officer, General Yassir al-Atta, and repeated by Sudan's foreign minister on local television, the statement, signed by Chad's government spokesman, said.

"The recurrence of such statements by Sudanese authorities with regards to Chad and its government is simply not acceptable, hostile, and masks a hidden agenda," the statement said.

