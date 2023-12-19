Left Menu

J&K fully capable to meet any challenge: IGP Jammu

19-12-2023
J&K fully capable to meet any challenge: IGP Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir is fully capable of meeting any challenge, Jammu zone Inspector General of Police Anand Jain said on Tuesday, asking youths to utilise their time and energy in a positive direction for the benefit of the country.

Jain was speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating a cricket tournament organised by the police in the honour of its martyrs in Kathua district.

Earlier, IGP Jain alongwith Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range Deputy Inspector General of Police Shakti Pathak, Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Shivdeep Singh paid tributes to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism.

''The J&K Police is fully capable to meet any challenge and are promise-bound (to root out terrorism),'' Jain said, responding to a question about the possibility of growing terrorist activities along the Jammu border during the ongoing winter. Heavy snowfall along the Line of Control in Kashmir and parts of Jammu region closes the possible infiltration routes but the threat of infiltration multiplies along the International Border in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts amidst foggy conditions.

Asked about the smuggling of narcotics from Punjab into Jammu and Kashmir, he said all cases are under investigation to expose all forward and backward links.

''Our efforts are on to make J&K a drug-free region,'' he said, advising the youngsters to stay away from drugs and utilise their time and energy in the right direction for their own good and the overall benefit of the country.

He said besides remembering the fallen policemen, the cricket tournament also carries a message for the youth and motivates them towards education and sports so that they can play their role in the development of the nation.

