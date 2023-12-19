Left Menu

Kerala court sentences man to 20 years in jail for sexual assault of schoolgirl

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:34 IST
Kerala court sentences man to 20 years in jail for sexual assault of schoolgirl
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a Kerala court on Tuesday for abducting and sexually assaulting a schoolgirl after befriending her on a social media platform.

Perumbavoor Fast Track Special Court Judge Dinesh M Pillai convicted and sentenced the accused to 20 years for the offence of penetrative sexual assault under Section 3 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also sentenced the accused to three years for the offence of sexual assault under section 7 of the POCSO Act, public prosecutor (PP) A Sindhu said.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the accused who was taken away to Viyyur central jail after the sentence was pronounced, the prosecutor said.

The schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in July 2022 within the limits of Thadiyittaparamba police station by the accused who hailed from Kollam district of the state.

The prosecutor said that the accused befriended the victim on a social media platform, got close to her and obtained her nude photographs through a messaging app.

Thereafter, he used the photographs to sexually assault the girl by threatening to circulate them on social media, the PP said.

Based on a complaint filed by the student's parents, the police registered a case, conducted an investigation and arrested the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023