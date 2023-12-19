Sudanese army says its forces have withdrawn from Wad Madani city - statement

The Sudanese army said in a statement on Tuesday that its forces have withdrawn from positions in Wad Madani city, adding that it will investigate the reasons for the withdrawal.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took over Wad Madani, a city packed with displaced people and an aid hub, earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)