Sudanese army says its forces have withdrawn from Wad Madani city - statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:42 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Sudanese army said in a statement on Tuesday that its forces have withdrawn from positions in Wad Madani city, adding that it will investigate the reasons for the withdrawal.
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took over Wad Madani, a city packed with displaced people and an aid hub, earlier this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wad Madani
- paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
- Sudan
- Sudanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Sudan's RSF advances on Wad Madani as eight-month-old war spreads; Prince Harry was phone-hacking victim and editors knew, London court rules and more
Thousands flee as battle for Sudan's Wad Madani opens up new front
Sudan's RSF enters Wad Madani, aid hub where many were displaced
Sudan's RSF advances on Wad Madani as eight-month-old war spreads
Thousands flee as battle for Sudan's Wad Madani opens up new front