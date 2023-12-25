Israeli air strike kills at least 70 Palestinians in central Gaza refugee camp -Palestinian health officials
(Updates death toll, adds statements from Israeli military and from Hamas) CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The death toll following an Israeli air strike that hit central Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp has risen to 70 people, Palestinian health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said on Sunday, adding that the death toll was likely to climb.
The death toll following an Israeli air strike that hit central Gaza's Maghazi refugee camp has risen to 70 people, Palestinian health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said on Sunday, adding that the death toll was likely to climb. "What is happening at the Maghazi camp is a massacre that is being committed on a crowded residential square," al-Qidra said.
Israel’s military spokesperson’s office said it is looking into the report. The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which runs Gaza, issued a statement calling the air strike "a horrific massacre" and said it was "a new war crime."
