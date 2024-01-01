Left Menu

China's Xi, US President Biden exchange congratulations on 45th year of diplomatic ties

China's President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations with U.S. President Joe Biden on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday. Xi also exchanged New Year's messages with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, and both announced 2024 to be a "friendship year" for both countries, launching a series of activities for that, Xinhua said separately.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 08:51 IST
China's Xi, US President Biden exchange congratulations on 45th year of diplomatic ties

China's President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations with U.S. President Joe Biden on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

Xi also exchanged New Year's messages with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, and both announced 2024 to be a "friendship year" for both countries, launching a series of activities for that, Xinhua said separately. On New Year's Eve, the Chinese leader exchanged New Year's greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well. This year is the 75th anniversary of China and Russia establishing diplomatic relations.

Xi said China and Russia should "continuously consolidate" and develop ties "featuring permanent good-neighbourly friendship", along with comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation that would serve both countries' interests. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China by Mao Zedong, who defeated Republic of China forces led by Chiang Kai-shek in a bloody civil war.

Mao declared the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1, 1949, while Chiang's government fled into exile in Taiwan in December of that year. No peace treaty has ever been signed to end the war and the Republic of China remains Taiwan's formal name. Xi in his New Year's

address on Sunday said China's "reunification" with Taiwan is inevitable, striking a stronger tone than he did a year earlier with less than two weeks to go before the democratically governed island elects a new leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024