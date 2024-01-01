Church condemns Ker Minister's remarks on Christian priests who attended PM Modi's X'mas programme

The Catholic Church on Monday criticised Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan for his remarks against senior Christian priests who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Christmas programme. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) spokesperson, Fr Jacob Palackappilly, condemned Cheriyan's remarks, saying persons in high positions should refrain from making such statements.

Palackappilly mocked Cheriyan and a few other Left leaders, accusing them of using disrespectful language against Christian priests during Christmas celebrations. Taking dig at them, he said that they seem to have a ''dictionary'' only to address higher-ups in society.

Responding to Cheriyan's criticism that priests did not discuss the Manipur violence issue with Modi during the Christmas programme, the KCBC spokesperson said that it is not the role of political parties to dictate the political stance of Christians. He questioned the ministers' motive behind linking the Christian community's participation in the Prime Minister's event to a specific political affiliation.

Palackappilly clarified that the Christmas programme was a reception organised by the Prime Minister to discuss the services provided by Christians in the country. He urged against adopting a negative stance on the matter and highlighted the participation of Christian priests including Bishops' as part of their commitment to the nation.

Cheriyan had mocked the bishops who had attended the Prime Minister's programme, saying they prioritised enjoying the grape wine and cake over addressing the Manipur violence issue. The KCBC spokesperson defended the priests, stating that the event focused on discussing the community's contributions to the country.

During the Christmas event, Modi praised the Christian community for its role in India's freedom movement and contributions to healthcare and education. The Prime Minister acknowledged the values of compassion and justice promoted by Jesus Christ, describing them as guiding principles for his government's development journey.

