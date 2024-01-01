Left Menu

Iran says it has released Spanish national as a 'humane' step

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 15:45 IST
Iran says it has released Spanish national as a 'humane' step
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The release of a Spanish national detained in Iran was a "humane" step, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday.

The semi-official SNN news agency said on Sunday Santiago Sanchez had been handed over to officials of the Spanish Embassy in Tehran, and was due to leave Tehran for Madrid shortly afterwards. In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the Iranian Embassy in Madrid also said Sanchez had been released.

The Spanish soccer fan was reported missing by Spain's foreign ministry in October 2022 after setting out to walk to Qatar to attend the World Cup. 41-year-old Sanchez was last heard from on Oct. 1, 2022, when he sent friends a picture of himself on the Iraq-Iran border with the caption: “Entry to Iran”.

The following month activist HRANA news agency reported that Iranian security forces had arrested at least two Spanish nationals during nationwide protests that started in 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police. It identified one as Sanchez, and the other as 24-year-old Ana Baneira, who according to the Spanish Foreign ministry was released in February 2023.

Sanchez' release was undertaken "with regard to human mercy and legal proceedings", Kanaani said in response to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024