Left Menu

Father bludgeons daughter, lover with shovel in UP's Budaun

Angry over his daughters love affair, a man here allegedly killed her and her lover by hitting them with a shovel and walked into a police station with the blood-stained weapon, an officer said on Tuesday.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 02-01-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 17:51 IST
Father bludgeons daughter, lover with shovel in UP's Budaun
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Angry over his daughter's love affair, a man here allegedly killed her and her lover by hitting them with a shovel and walked into a police station with the blood-stained weapon, an officer said on Tuesday. Police sources said prima facie, the incident seems to be an instance of honour killing.

According to police, Sachin, 20, of Parauli village had been seeing Neetu, 20, the daughter of Mahesh, a resident of the same village, for about two years. According to neighbours, their families knew about the affair and disapproved of it. The family members made a lot of efforts to stop the couple, but in vain, they said. According to police, the incident happened early Tuesday morning, when Sachin and Neetu were sitting at the door of Neetu's house. At around 4.30 am (Tuesday), Neetu's family woke up hearing some noise and everyone together attacked Sachin and Neetu.

First, they both were beaten up and then Neetu's father Mahesh killed both of them a few steps away from the door by hitting them with a shovel, Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.

After the incident, while the other family members of the girl fled, Mahesh walked into the Bilsi Police Station and offered to surrender.

A case of murder has been registered against the girl's father on the basis of the complaint lodged by the boy's family, the officer said. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024