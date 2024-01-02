Parliament security breach: Court seeks response from Delhi Police on accused's bail plea

A court here on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to file its response to the bail application of Neelam Azad, the only woman arrested in the Parliament security breach case, by January 10.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur also adjourned for January 5 the hearing of an application filed by the city police seeking permission to conduct polygraph (lie detector test) of all six people arrested in the case.

The court later adjourned the matter after noting that the legal aid counsel, appointed by the judge to represent the accused was not available today.

Police had brought all the six arrested accused before the court for the hearing of the application.

The accused- Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat- are currently in police custody till January 5.

The Delhi Police, represented by Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, had earlier told the court that the December 13 ''attack was well planned.'' In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting ''tanashahi nahi chalegi'' outside Parliament premises. These four were taken into custody from the spot, while Jha and Kumawat were arrested later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)