Israel will appear before ICJ to counter South Africa's Gaza case, spokesman says

Updated: 02-01-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 17:59 IST
  • Israel

Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague to contest South Africa's genocide accusations over the war with Hamas in Gaza, an Israeli government spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The State of Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice at The Hague to dispel South Africa's absurd blood libel," spokesman Eylon Levy said in an online briefing. "We assure South Africa's leaders, history will judge you, and it will judge you without mercy," Levy said.

 

