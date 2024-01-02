Odisha: Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in pond
The body of a three-year-old boy was fished out from a pond near his house in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, a day after he went missing, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Subham.
The child went missing while playing with his sister in front of their house in Soro municipality on Monday morning, they said.
Policemen, along with fire brigade personnel, launched a search operation and found the boy's body in the pond, an official said.
Balasore Sadar (SDPO) Sasanka Sekhar Beura said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.
