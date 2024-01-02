Left Menu

SC trashes PIL seeking appointment of lawyers as judicial members in AFTs

We have explained ourselves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 18:44 IST
SC trashes PIL seeking appointment of lawyers as judicial members in AFTs
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to appoint experienced lawyers as judicial members of the Armed Forces Tribunals (AFT).

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the plea filed by Gurugram resident Ishan Gill, and said it cannot pass such an order.

"Your petition is wrong. We cannot say that just appoint experienced advocates. We have explained ourselves. Dismissed," the bench said.

The Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007 was passed by Parliament to set up the bodies with the power to adjudicate disputes and complaints with respect to commission, appointment, enrolment and conditions of service under the Army Act, the Navy Act and the Air Force Act.

The AFTs also hear appeals arising out of orders, findings or sentences of courts-martial under the three laws governing the three forces.

Besides the Principal Bench in New Delhi, AFT has regional benches in Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Jabalpur, Srinagar and Jaipur.

Former high court judges can be appointed as judicial members of the AFTs.

Retired members of the armed forces who have held the rank of Major General/equivalent or above for a period of three years or more can be appointed as administrative members of the AFTs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024