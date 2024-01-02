Left Menu

Army sets up milk factory in border village in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:12 IST
Army sets up milk factory in border village in J-K's Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

The Army on Tuesday dedicated a state-of-the-art milk factory to inhabitants of a remote border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

The initiative executed under operation 'Sadbhavana' (goodwill) at village Pukharni underlines the Army's commitment towards empowering the inhabitants towards self-dependence and socio-economic development, the spokesman said in a statement here.

He said the milk factory, inaugurated by local women, is a concrete step towards harnessing the potential of resident dairy farmers and providing a local avenue for the regions' dairy farmers to sell their milk produce thus reducing their dependence on Naushera and Rajouri towns.

''Women empowerment is one of the noteworthy aspects of establishment of Pukharni milk factory wherein this establishment will provide jobs to over 20 local women.

''Besides serving as a powerful tool for social transformation, with actively involving women in the dairy production chain, the Army aims to enhance their economic independence and social standing giving way for a more inclusive and progressive society,'' the spokesman said.

He said the focus of the project is not just economic development but also engaging Gujjar and Bakkarwal communities of the region where the Indian Army has collaborated with Gujjar community to comprehend the intricacies of dairy farming in the challenging terrain of Pukharni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024