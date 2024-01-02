Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:29 IST
Arunachal Pradesh: 4 houses, granary gutted in fire
At least four houses and a granary were gutted in a fire at Sido village in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

One person suffered a minor injury in the incident on Monday, Ruksin Police Station Officer-in-Charge C Joseph said.

Property worth lakhs of rupees as well as important documents and food grains were reduced to ashes in the fire, he said.

The blaze, which was brought under control by fire tenders and locals, was caused by an electrical short-circuit, the police officer said.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering rushed to the spot and provided relief materials to the affected families, officials said.

