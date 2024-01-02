Left Menu

Kota woman poisoned by in-laws, dies

The husband of Anita Singh, who died in a hospital, in his complaint to police accused his mother Manoj Devi and sister Vinita of giving her the poison after a fight in the morning, Railway Colony Police Station SHO Ajeet said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:11 IST
Kota woman poisoned by in-laws, dies
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old woman in Nand Vihar area here died of ingesting poison, allegedly administered to her by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law after a row over property, police said on Tuesday. The husband of Anita Singh, who died in a hospital, in his complaint to police accused his mother Manoj Devi and sister Vinita of giving her the poison after a fight in the morning, Railway Colony Police Station SHO Ajeet said. Sunil Singh said he was on the rooftop of his house when his wife started vomiting and he immediately rushed her to MBS hospital. Anita died during treatment. According to police, Vinita was married but living with her mother and brother. The family used to fight over property often. Police lodged a case of murder and criminal conspiracy under section 302 and 120 (B) of IPC against Manoj Devi and Vinita and handed over the body to family after post mortem, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024