Stopped from selling house, alcoholic man kills self

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:15 IST
A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself following a dispute with his family members over selling his house, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sudhir Jaiswal said Rajaram, a resident of Ghusgawan village under the Nigohi police station, was an alcoholic and had already sold his land and tractor. He was now selling the lone asset that he was left with, his house, which was being opposed by his wife and children, Jaiswal said.

It was because of the dispute over the issue that Rajaram shot himself with a pistol on Tuesday morning, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

