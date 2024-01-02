Left Menu

Set up SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations against Hisar DSP: Anil Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday directed that a special investigation team be set up to probe allegations of sexual harassment against a DSP-rank officer in Hisar.

Vij also directed that the officer be transferred immediately to another district and directed IG, Hisar to form an SIT to probe the allegations and to submit its report within 10 days.

According to an official statement, Vij heard the grievances of people from across the state who visited him at his residence in Ambala.

In response to another grievance, Vij directed Superintendent of Police, Ambala to take stringent action in the case of a BJP booth president's alleged murder in Ambala Cantonment.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Boh village after a dispute between the victim and a few people, the statement said.

