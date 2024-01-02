Left Menu

Man gives triple talaq to wife via voice note on social media, booked

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:34 IST
Man gives triple talaq to wife via voice note on social media, booked
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a 27-year-old man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife through a voice note on WhatsApp in Indore, police said on Tuesday.

The man has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act on the complaint lodged by his 23-year-old wife, said Raoji Bazar police station sub-inspector Ram Kumar Raghuvanshi.

No arrest has been made so far. The couple got married about three years ago and has a daughter.

The woman alleged that her husband started harassing her three months after marriage and defamed her character when she became pregnant, the police official said.

''The man sent a voice note to his wife on WhatsApp and pronounced talaq thrice on December 18,'' he said.

Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 prohibits the practice of ending marital ties through instant triple talaq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024