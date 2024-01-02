3-yr-old crushed to death by speeding tempo

A three-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding tempo in Basai enclave colony while she was playing outside her house, police said on Tuesday.

The tempo driver fled in his vehicle after the accident. An FIR was registered against him at Sector 10 A police station, they added.

According to the complaint filed by the child's father Shyam Kumar, a native of Nalanda in Bihar, the incident occurred on Monday at around 12:30 pm when his daughter Amrita was playing outside the house.

''A tempo coming at a high speed crushed my daughter. The tempo driver did not even stop his vehicle and fled from the spot.

''I rushed my critically injured daughter to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,'' Kumar said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified tempo driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) at Sector 10 A police station on Monday, the police said.

A senior police officer said that they handed over the body to kin after the postmortem and efforts are being made to nab the accused driver.

According to the data from National Crime Records Bureau, Delhi accounted for the highest number of road accidents in the country — 5,387 — and recorded 1,412 deaths due to fatal road accidents.

A total of 68,236 road accidents were reported in 53 cities across the country during 2022 and 57,246 people were injured in these crashes while 17,680 people lost their lives, said the 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022' report. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

A section of truckers' associations is holding a three-day strike against the new law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)