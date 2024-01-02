Left Menu

Truckers stir: MP HC issues notices to state and Centre on PILs over fuel and foodgrain supply

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:20 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state and the Centre after hearing two PILs seeking its direction to both governments to ensure an adequate supply of essential commodities including fuel and foodgrains, in view of the strike by truckers.

The Public Interest Litigations came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice R Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra.

The PILs were filed by Akhilesh Tripathi and Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch, both from Jabalpur.

State Advocate General Prashant Singh assured the high court to take necessary action in this matter.

Advocate Pankaj Dubey, appearing for petitioner Tripathi, submitted that due to the strike called by the All India Motor Transport Congress, Madhya Pradesh Tanker Workers Association and Samyukta Transport Morcha (India), there is a panic situation in Madhya Pradesh.

Seeking directions from the HC to the Union and MP governments, Dubey said they are duty-bound to ensure smooth transportation.

Appearing for Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch, advocate Dinesh Upadhyay said the advocate general has assured the high court of taking necessary action.

The HC after a preliminary hearing of the PILs issued notices to the state and Central governments and other respondents. In accordance with the orders issued by the HC, MP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora held a meeting with various outfits of truckers and school buses in Bhopal on Tuesday and appealed to them to withdraw their agitation, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

