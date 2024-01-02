Blinken, UK's Cameron discuss Red Sea, Gaza, Ukraine in call on Tuesday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke about attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine in a call on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said.
They discussed "the need to improve civilian protection and humanitarian aid delivery to civilians in Gaza" and "the importance of collective multilateral action to address threats to global interests posed by Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
In Paris, UK's Cameron to call for stronger European coordination on Gaza
UN Security Council delays vote on resolution urging cessation of hostilities in Gaza to deliver aid
Raided Gaza hospital not functioning, patients evacuated- WHO
Biden's push for Ukraine aid stalls in Senate as negotiations over border restrictions drag on
"We would welcome India's constructive engagement...": US on resolving Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas wars