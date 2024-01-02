Left Menu

Blinken, UK's Cameron discuss Red Sea, Gaza, Ukraine in call on Tuesday

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:45 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke about attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine in a call on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said.

They discussed "the need to improve civilian protection and humanitarian aid delivery to civilians in Gaza" and "the importance of collective multilateral action to address threats to global interests posed by Iranian-backed Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

