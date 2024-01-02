Pakistani refugee thrashed over minor dispute in northeast Delhi

Two men were booked for allegedly thrashing and running over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area of northeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused brutally thrashed the man over a dispute regarding two glasses of water that they asked him for, they said.

''On Tuesday morning at 8.30 am, we got a call that one Pakistani Hindu identified as Ram Chand, 34, was thrashed by two men. A team was immediately sent to the spot for further investigation,'' said a senior police officer.

The officer said that Chand told police that he has a small shop near Signature Bridge.

''Two men came in a car and asked for two glasses of water. He gave it to them and asked for Rs 5. The accused refused to pay and thrashed Chand brutally,'' the officer said.

''We also came to know that the accused even tried to run over the victim by their car. We have received one video of the incident,'' the officer added.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against two unknown men under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act. Police said further investigation in the case is underway.

