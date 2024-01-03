Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-01-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 00:02 IST
Iran says Hamas official killing to ignite further resistance against Israel
Iran said the killing of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri on Tuesday in an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon will further ignite the resistance against Israel, state media reported.

"The martyr's blood will undoubtedly ignite another surge in the veins of resistance and the motivation to fight against the Zionist occupiers, not only in Palestine but also in the region and among all freedom-seekers worldwide," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani. Kanaani also condemned the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity by "the aggressive Zionist regime". (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

