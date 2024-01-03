Fake Facebook account of ADGP Jammu detected

A fake Facebook account claiming to be that of Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain has been detected, with officials saying they have flagged it and urged people not to interact with it.

''It has come to our attention that there is a fake Facebook account circulating on social media platforms, posing as ADGP Jammu Anand Jain. The account is created by one Ashish Kumar,'' a police spokesperson said.

During initial investigation, it was found that the imposter would send people messages from the fake account, introducing himself as Commandant CRPF Bantalab and a close friend of ADGP.

He would falsely tell people he has been transferred to Telangana and wants to sell household and electronic items for Rs 70,000, the spokesperson said.

