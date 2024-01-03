Taiwan says three Chinese balloons flew across the island
Taiwan's defence ministry said three Chinese balloons flew across Taiwan on Tuesday, the first time it has reported them crossing the island since reporting a spate of such balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait starting last month.
