Chinese official urges Taiwan's people to make 'correct choice' on election
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-01-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 07:46 IST
- Country:
- China
A senior Chinese official on Wednesday urged Taiwan's people to make a "correct choice" on the island's upcoming election, which he described as being about peace and war, prosperity and decline.
Zhang Zhijun, head of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait, a quasi-official body that handles ties with Taiwan, made the comments in a New Year's message carried in state media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Chinese
- Association for Relations Across
- New Year's
- Zhang Zhijun
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan reports another suspected Chinese weather balloon crossing Taiwan Strait
Taiwan reports another Chinese balloon crossing Taiwan Strait
Beijing ready to expand energy cooperation with Russia - Chinese envoy to Moscow
Setting aside tensions, Taiwan president offers aid to China after deadly quake
Taiwan President Tsai expresses condolences to China on Gansu earthquake