Case against 4 persons in Thane for forging property documents

A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly forging documents of a property bought by three of them in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The three persons, belonging to one family, purchased the property from the fourth accused in 1983 and they allegedly tampered with the documents to deceive the government, the official from Naupada police station said. The fraud came to light in 2020 at the time of verification of the property documents, he said. A case was registered on Monday against the four accused under relevant provisions, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)