Delhi: Three held for fraudulently getting two-wheelers financed

Three men were arrested for allegedly fraudulently getting two-wheelers financed by impersonation and using forged documents, police said on Wednesday. A total of 13 two-wheelers were recovered from them, they said. ''A complaint was received from a finance company that provides online loans for two-wheelers. The complainant told the police that the company had financed 35 two-wheelers from February to May last year,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IFSO, Hemant Tiwari. ''However, it was found later that the loans were procured on forged identifications and photographs following which a case was registered,'' he added. It was revealed during the course of investigation that the vehicles were handed over to the accused from various dealers, police said. ''Different mobile numbers were used for the loan purpose. These numbers were analysed and it was revealed that the mobile numbers were in regular touch with two persons Ankit and Harsh,'' the DCP said. Ankit and Harsh along with other co-accused were running a syndicate using forged and fake documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards to get the vehicles financed, police said. Ankit was later arrested in the case from Haryana's Sonipat, police said, adding he revealed that he started the business of giving loans on an interest basis during Covid.

''He came in contact with one Sameer of Delhi who introduced the scheme of obtaining the vehicles through loans on forged and fake documents, mostly two-wheelers, through a finance company,'' the DCP said. ''Ankit started financing Sameer and got 35 to 40 two-wheelers issued on forged names and further sold them to one Nisar on a profit basis,'' he added. The DCP said a police team later arrested Nisar, who disclosed that he made arrangements to sell off the financed vehicles to Sameer. Sameer, who was also arrested, told the police that he had planned and executed the whole conspiracy with the help of Ankit and Nisar, he added. The DCP further said that all the ''accused are previously involved in criminal cases''. ''A total of 13 two-wheelers, including one bike, and two mobile phones were recovered from them,'' added Tiwari.

