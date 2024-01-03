Left Menu

SP leader, 3 family members booked for extortion and robbery in UP's Bareilly

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:04 IST
A district leader of the Samajwadi Party and three members of his family have been booked on charges of extortion and robbery in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The FIR against Samajwadi Party district treasurer Gaurav Jaiswal and his wife, mother and brother was registered at Bithri Chainpur police station on Tuesday, additional superintendent of police (city) Rahul Bhati said.

The case was based on a complaint filed by the wife of a veterinarian on Monday alleging that the accused robbed her of a gold chain and mangalsutra at pistol point when she was on an evening walk outside her house on December 30, police said.

She also alleged that the accused demanded extortion money of Rs 10,000 per month from her, the police said.

The two families were engaged in a legal fight earlier as well.

On November 30, the veterinarian's wife filed a complaint against the Samajwadi Party leader and his wife alleging that after taking their house on rent, the accused refused to vacate it and demanded Rs 20 lakh instead.

A charge sheet was filed in the case, but the accused were not arrested, a police officer said.

