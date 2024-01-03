Left Menu

Raigad police detected 93 per cent of murder cases between 2018 and 2013: Officials

The police in Maharashtras Raigad district have detected 173 of 187 murder cases registered by them between 2018 and 2023, with a detection rate of about 93 per cent, officials said on Wednesday. According to the Raigad police, 435 rape cases were registered in the district in the past six years, of which only one case remained undetected.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:36 IST
Raigad police detected 93 per cent of murder cases between 2018 and 2013: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Raigad district have detected 173 of 187 murder cases registered by them between 2018 and 2023, with a detection rate of about 93 per cent, officials said on Wednesday. According to the Raigad police, 435 rape cases were registered in the district in the past six years, of which only one case remained undetected. While 663 offences of molestation were recorded in the district and 643 of them were solved, 623 out of 696 cases of child abduction cases were detected, the police said. The police have not been able to detect 73 offences in the past six years, they said.

As far as attempt-to-murder and theft cases are concerned, the detection rate stood at 99 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively, they said.

Of the 926 riot-related offences registered by the Raigad police in the six years, only two could not be solved, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024