Yemen's Houthis say they 'targeted' CMA CGM container ship
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:45 IST
Yemen's Houthis have "targeted" the CMA CGM Tage container ship bound for Israel, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Wednesday.
He added that "any U.S attack will not pass without a response or punishment".
