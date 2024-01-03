Left Menu

Group of Indian-origin alleged fraudsters face trial in Scotland court

A group of Indian-origin alleged fraudsters, including a woman, arrested and charged in connection with a high-value fraud face trial in a Scottish court in the coming weeks after they declined to enter a plea.According to Police Scotland, the arrests took place as part of an ongoing investigation into a significant fraud where an elderly woman in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, had a seven-figure sum in pounds stolen between May and August 2023.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:54 IST
Group of Indian-origin alleged fraudsters face trial in Scotland court
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A group of Indian-origin alleged fraudsters, including a woman, arrested and charged in connection with a high-value fraud face trial in a Scottish court in the coming weeks after they declined to enter a plea.

According to Police Scotland, the arrests took place as part of an ongoing investigation into a “significant fraud” where an elderly woman in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, had a seven-figure sum in pounds stolen between May and August 2023. The force said six men and one woman were arrested on December 14 following a joint operation with policing partners in Essex, London, and Eastbourne.

While two men aged 23 and 28 years were released on bail to appear at a later date, Londoners Mukesh Vippanapelli, 41, Vageesan Sunmugaraja, 50, and Sunil Theyath, 39, appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court in North Lanarkshire on December 27.

Their alleged accomplices Hafeeza Samreen, 34, and Umar Mohammed, 39, from Eastbourne, also appeared during the hearing, all charged with a “fraudulent scheme.” “It should be noted that the case is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981,” said the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service of Scotland, with reference to restrictions that now apply in the case which prevent further details from being reported on.

Police Scotland said its officers were assisted by partners from the UK National Crime Agency’s National Economic Crime Centre and colleagues from other police forces. The arrests took place across the coastal towns of Eastbourne and Stansted, Dagenham, and East Ham in London and the investigation into the fraudulent scheme is said to be continuing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024