Zelenskiy Declares Energy Emergency Amid Russian Attacks

In response to ongoing Russian attacks on infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared a state of emergency within Ukraine's energy sector on Wednesday. The decision aims to expedite recovery efforts for power and heating supplies, particularly impacted in Kyiv.

As repair crews work tirelessly, frigid temperatures complicate the restoration of essentials to thousands of apartments across Ukraine. Zelenskiy's announcement seeks to grant authorities greater flexibility in addressing these challenges, which have intensified due to adverse weather conditions.

To bolster resiliency, the president proposed additional warm centers and potential easing of curfews. Kyiv, according to Zelenskiy, lags behind other cities in preparation. Coordination will be spearheaded by Denys Shmyhal, as the government also focuses on increasing electricity imports and maintaining military defenses along critical frontlines.

