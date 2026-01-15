Left Menu

Zelenskiy Declares Energy Emergency Amid Russian Attacks

President Zelenskiy announced a state of emergency in Ukraine's energy sector following Russian attacks that disrupted power supplies. Urgent efforts are needed to restore electricity and heating, especially in Kyiv. Zelenskiy called for increased action and coordination to ensure continuity of essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 02:28 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

In response to ongoing Russian attacks on infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared a state of emergency within Ukraine's energy sector on Wednesday. The decision aims to expedite recovery efforts for power and heating supplies, particularly impacted in Kyiv.

As repair crews work tirelessly, frigid temperatures complicate the restoration of essentials to thousands of apartments across Ukraine. Zelenskiy's announcement seeks to grant authorities greater flexibility in addressing these challenges, which have intensified due to adverse weather conditions.

To bolster resiliency, the president proposed additional warm centers and potential easing of curfews. Kyiv, according to Zelenskiy, lags behind other cities in preparation. Coordination will be spearheaded by Denys Shmyhal, as the government also focuses on increasing electricity imports and maintaining military defenses along critical frontlines.

