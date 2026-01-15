High-Stakes Decision Looms for Equinor's Empire Wind Project

A federal judge will soon determine the fate of Equinor's Empire Wind project in New York, focusing on whether the company can proceed in spite of a federal pause on offshore wind activities. The hearing, scheduled for Thursday, will test the legal limits of the Trump administration's restrictions in federal waters.

The high-stakes nature of the decision stems from Equinor's commitment to advancing its multi-billion dollar offshore wind development, which has faced a roadblock since the Trump administration imposed a pause on December 22. Equinor is pushing back to ensure progress and completion of the project.

This ruling is seen as critical not only for Equinor but for the future of offshore wind development in the U.S., which could reshape federal policies related to renewable energy projects in federal waters.

