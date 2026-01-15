Mane's Magic Sends Senegal to AFCON Final

Sadio Mane delivered a spectacular late-game winner, propelling Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final with a 1-0 victory over Egypt. The match, a tense affair, largely saw Senegal controlling the field while Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, struggled to create opportunities.

Egypt's defense posed a significant challenge for Senegal, requiring a deflection to set up Mane's pivotal shot. His strike from the edge of the area was enough to decide the match, ensuring Senegal's place in the final against Morocco or Nigeria.

Despite Senegal's relentless efforts throughout the game, clear chances remained scarce until Mane's decisive moment. Egypt's late attempts to level the score were unfruitful, ending Salah's hopes for a first national title in disappointment.