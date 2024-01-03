Left Menu

Unidentified man's body found in Delhi's Welcome area

A partially burnt body of an unidentified man was found in a park in northeast Delhis Welcome area on Wednesday, police said. We got a PCR call at 8.14 am today that the body of an unknown man, around 25-year-old, was lying in the Jheel Park, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:56 IST
A partially burnt body of an unidentified man was found in a park in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area on Wednesday, police said. ''We got a PCR call at 8.14 am today that the body of an unknown man, around 25-year-old, was lying in the Jheel Park,” a senior police officer said. The body was covered with burnt branches and leaves, the officer said, adding that the man’s face, back and right arm had burn injuries.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said.

