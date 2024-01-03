Left Menu

Arunachal guv presents citation to Assam Rifles battalion

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:57 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik presented a citation to the 40 Assam Rifles battalion on Wednesday for its work in maintaining the peace and security in Longding district.

Col Sunil Lunthi, Subedar Major Suresh Prasad and Rifleman SR Jena received the citation on behalf of the force, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The unit has immensely contributed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the local population, Parnaik said.

''In an era where security challenges are ever-evolving and complex, 40 Assam Rifles has consistently demonstrated the highest levels of professionalism, commitment, and courage as well as contributed significantly to nation building through empowerment schemes for the local population, sports, training local youth for recruitment in Army and paramilitary forces, environmental protection and assisting the civil administration,'' he said.

The governor commended the unit for effectively performing their operational role, maintaining extremely good relations with the civil administration and creating an excellent bonhomie in their area of deployment, the statement said.

He said that the local people have given good feedback about the battalion, it added.

