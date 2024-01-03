Left Menu

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 3

CANBERRA - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape visits Canberra and will address a joint sitting of Australian parliament. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 INDONESIA - Indonesian Regional Representative Council Election.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3 ** LISBON/COPENHAGEN - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan will make an official visit to Portugal and Denmark. (To Jan. 9)

** LISBON - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attends diplomatic event and gives news conference with Portugal's foreign minister Joao Gomes Cravinho in Lisbon – 1230 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 4

** KATHMANDU – Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Nepal. (To Jan. 5) ANKARA - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits Ankara to meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan for talks likely focusing on the situation in Gaza, Syria, bilateral ties, and regional developments. BURMA - 76th anniversary of Burma's independence. PALM SPRINGS, CA – 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (To Jan. 15) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5 SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2024. (To Jan 19) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7 BANGLADESH - Bangladeshi National Parliament Election.

PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 45th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 8

** ATHENS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson joins discussion with Greek Migration Minister Dimitirs Kairidis on European migration policies – 1000 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

PARIS - OECD Economic Survey Denmark. BHUTAN - Bhutanese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

SRI JAYAWARDENEPURA KOTTE - Princess Anne, the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom, will visit Sri Lanka. (To Jan. 13) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Japan. SINT MAARTEN - Election for Staten (Sint Maarten Parliament). WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Beijing. HAITI - 14th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 21)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

TAIWAN - Election for Taiwanese Presidency. TAIWAN - Taiwanese Election for Taiwanese Legislative Yuan. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

COMOROS - Election for Comoran Presidency. TUNISIA - 14th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 15

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2024 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 19)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

** DAVOS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speak at the 'Securing an Insecure World' at the World Economic Forum held in Davos – 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Italy. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21 LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 22 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Jan. 23) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24 CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

EGYPT - 13th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 NEW DELHI - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India's capital New Delhi for India's Republic Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

FINLAND - Finland holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (To Jan. 31) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. (To Feb. 1) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 BRUSSELS - EU-Indo-Pacific Forum and EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2024. (To Feb 13) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4 EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Legislative Assembly Election. EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 AZERBAIJAN - Azerbaijani Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 PAKISTAN - Pakistani National Assembly Election. CANBERRA - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape visits Canberra and will address a joint sitting of Australian parliament.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 INDONESIA - Indonesian Regional Representative Council Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian Presidency Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25 GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. SENEGAL - Senegalese Presidency Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

