Left Menu

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and allegedly conspired with Haryana Police officials to eliminate Gadoli, Mumbai Police had said.Gujjar was in prison at the time of the encounter, but he hatched the conspiracy with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Pahuja as honey trap, as per the Mumbai Police.We have arrested three accused involved in the murder of Pahuja.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:30 IST
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook(@Divya Pahuja)
  • Country:
  • India

A former model who was one of the accused in a gangster’s murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai was shot dead in a hotel here months after she was granted bail, police said on Wednesday.

Five people allegedly took Divya Pahuja to the hotel on Tuesday night and shot her in the head.

Gurugram Police arrested three of them while they were taking her body from the hotel in a car to dump it, police said.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Pahuja in June last year, about seven years after she was arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, 2016.

Mumbai Police had arrested her, her mother and five policemen who had allegedly killed the gangster. According to the Mumbai Police, Gadoli had been lured into a trap with the help of his “girlfriend” Pahuja and killed in a fake encounter. Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar ran a rival gang and allegedly conspired with Haryana Police officials to eliminate Gadoli, Mumbai Police had said.

Gujjar was in prison at the time of the encounter, but he hatched the conspiracy with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Pahuja as honey trap, as per the Mumbai Police.

''We have arrested three accused involved in the murder of Pahuja. Further probe is underway,'' said Bhupender Singh Sangwan, DCP, west. Police are investigating the case and questioning the arrested accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024