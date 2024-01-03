Left Menu

Adani Group to set up data centre, aerospace park in Telangana, says state government

The representatives held talks with the government to set up a data centre along with an aerospace park in the state, it said.Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others were present at the meeting.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:57 IST
Adani Group to set up data centre, aerospace park in Telangana, says state government
  • Country:
  • India

Business conglomerate Adani Group on Wednesday held discussions with the Telangana government to set up a data centre and aerospace park in the state, an official release said. Adani Group representatives led by CEO of Adani Ports and SEZs Karan Adani and CEO of Defence and Aerospace Ashish Rajvanshi met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy here.

The chief minister assured the Adani delegation that the state government would provide the required amenities, infrastructure and subsidies to new industries to promote industrial growth and create more employment opportunities.

The CM said the government is inviting investments from Adani Group to set up industries in Telangana, even as the Adani representatives said the group would continue existing projects and sought necessary support from the government to establish new ones.

"The Adani Group delegation said the company is ready to set up industries and create new jobs despite the change of government in Telangana. The representatives held talks with the government to set up a data centre along with an aerospace park in the state," it said.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024