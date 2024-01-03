Left Menu

Cal HC holds primary school recruitment scam hearing in camera

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:06 IST
Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday heard in camera matters relating to the alleged primary school jobs scam in the state, during which the ED joint director and a doctor of an ESI hospital medical team were directed to be present through the virtual mode. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Tuesday filed separate reports in sealed cover before the court on their probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitments of West Bengal Board of Primary Education and the money trail involved.

Justice Sinha took up the hearing in the matter in camera on Wednesday.

She had on Tuesday directed the joint director of ED and any one of the medical officers of the medical team constituted by the ESI hospital here to take the voice sample of accused Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, who is at present admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital.

Submitting the report, the ED's counsel had stated that the central agency has attached eight properties of Leaps and Bounds worth Rs 7.5 crore.

The ED had earlier stated that Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds and had also been one of its directors earlier for a limited period.

