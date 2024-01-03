Left Menu

Two get death penalty for 2005 Shramjivi Express train blast

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:28 IST
Two get death penalty for 2005 Shramjivi Express train blast
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court on Wednesday sentenced to death two men, including one from Bangladesh, for carrying out the Shramjivi Express train blast in 2005 that left at least 14 people dead and 62 injured.

A fine of Rs 5 lakh each was also imposed on the convicts, who were pronounced guilty on December 23.

''The court of additional sessions court judge Rajesh Kumar Rai awarded death sentences to Hilal alias Hilaluddin and Nafikul Vishwas convicted in the Shramjivi train blast case,'' District government counsel Satish Pandey said.

While Hilaluddin is a native of Bangladesh, Vishwas is from West Bengal.

Local administration had made tight security arrangements and the convicts were taken to jail in a police vehicle after the court announced the quantum of punishment.

The explosion had ripped apart a coach of the Patna-New Delhi train near the Jaunpur station in Uttar Pradesh at around 5.00 pm on July 28, 2005.

According to the prosecution, RDX was kept in the toilet of the coach. RDX has been used in many terrorist attacks in the country, including the Ayodhya train bombing of June 2000.

Witnesses had reported that two young men had boarded the train at Jaunpur with a white suitcase. Shortly afterwards, both leapt out of the moving train without their suitcase and the explosion occurred a few minutes later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024