Left Menu

Soccer-Atal fined and given suspended jail sentence for Israel-Hamas conflict post

The court said the social media repost provoked hatred on the grounds of religion. Defender Atal, who has been at Nice since 2018, was suspended by the Ligue 1 club in October after the media post, which he deleted.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-01-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 20:57 IST
Soccer-Atal fined and given suspended jail sentence for Israel-Hamas conflict post
  • Country:
  • France

Algeria international soccer player Youcef Atal has been handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence and a 45,000-euro fine by a court in Nice for a social media repost about the Israel-Hamas conflict. The court said the social media repost provoked hatred on the grounds of religion.

Defender Atal, who has been at Nice since 2018, was suspended by the Ligue 1 club in October after the media post, which he deleted. Hamas fighters killed 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7 in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel's history, prompting an Israeli retaliatory ground and air offensive which is now approaching its third month.

The Palestinian death toll had reached 22,313 by Wednesday, the Gaza health ministry said. The day after the Hamas Oct. 7 attack, Atal republished a 35-second video by a Palestinian preacher who called on God to send "a black day over the Jews", French newspaper Nice-Matin reported.

He has apologised for the deleted post. "I am aware that my post shocked many people, which wasn't my intention, and I apologise," 27-year-old Atal said on Instagram at the time. Contacted by Reuters, Atal's lawyer had no immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024