Car driver assaulted, robbed of vehicle and Rs 2.21 lakh in cash in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three unidentified persons robbed a car driver of his vehicle and Rs 2.21 lakh in cash after assaulting him in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

A complaint was registered on Tuesday based on the victim's statement under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after the incident on December 30, they said.

The 20-year-old driver was on his way from Katai Naka in Thane city when the three men flagged down his car, seemingly seeking a lift to Vashi in Navi Mumbai, said the police, quoting from the complaint.

When he stopped the car, the trio brandished a knife, assaulted the victim, and forcibly ejected him from the vehicle. The assailants fled in the car after looting Rs 2.21 lakh in cash from the victim, said the police.

An investigation was underway, they added.

