Jharkhand: Two armed men caught while trying to kidnap doctor in Jamshedpur

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-01-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 22:31 IST
Jharkhand: Two armed men caught while trying to kidnap doctor in Jamshedpur
Two armed men were caught when they were allegedly trying to kidnap a well-known doctor in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when doctor Bimarjeet Pradhan, an ENT specialist, was walking to his car after attending a patient near Golmuri Market, they said.

The two armed men tried to push him in his car at gunpoint. But the doctor shouted instantly, and as it was a busy area, people caught the accused, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal said.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges of 8 mm bore were recovered from the accused -- identified as Ashok Kumar Singh and Ravi Shankar Singh, both natives of Begusarai in Bihar but living in the city at present, he said.

A case was registered under the Arms Act and IPC sections 364 (kidnapping) and 307 (attempt to murder), among others, he added.

The local chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned the incident, and demanded stringent action against the accused.

It also demanded adequate security for doctors in the city.

Health Minister Banna enquired about the incident and asked police to take stringent action, an IMA functionary said.

