UP cop receives gunshot injury while intervening in clash between two groups

PTI | Etah | Updated: 04-01-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 00:35 IST
UP cop receives gunshot injury while intervening in clash between two groups
A Station House Officer (SHO) suffered a gunshot wound on Wednesday when he intervened after a clash between two groups in the neighbouring Kasganj district, police said.

Kasganj SP Saurabh Dixit said Sikandarpur SHO Haribhan Singh had reached the spot with police force after getting information about firing during a clash between two groups over cattle.

''Haribhan Singh tried to stop the people who were creating disturbance at the spot in Sikandarpur. Meanwhile, he got injured by a bullet,'' the officer said.

The group involved in firing fled the spot after the SHO was injured.

The SP said the injured SHO has been referred to Aligarh Medical College in critical condition.

Police have formed several teams to arrest the people involved in the firing.

