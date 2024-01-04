Left Menu

US Justice Dept sues Texas over immigration law

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 04:25 IST
The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against Texas to challenge an immigration law called Senate Bill 4, which the DOJ described as "clearly unconstitutional."

The law makes it a state crime to illegally enter or re-enter Texas from a foreign country and gives state and local law enforcement authorities the power to arrest and prosecute violators. It also allows state judges to order that individuals be deported, with up to 20-year prison sentences for migrants who refuse to comply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

