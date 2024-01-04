Taiwan spots more Chinese balloons, and says one flew over the island
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-01-2024 06:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 06:40 IST
Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected three more Chinese balloons flying across the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, and one of those flew over the island.
The ministry gave details of the balloons' flight on Thursday in its daily update of Chinese military activity.
