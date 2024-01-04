Left Menu

Punjab: Village head shot dead in Hoshiarpur district

Sandeep Kumar China 45, the Bahujan Samaj Party-backed sarpanch of Dadiana Kalan village and state vice president of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Force, was killed at his cement block and interlocking tiles factory at Dosarka Adda near Bullowal, police said.China was attacked when he was standing outside his factory along with his friends, Bahia said.

A village head was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Thursday, police said.

The attackers have been identified and a search is underway to apprehend them, Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said. Sandeep Kumar China (45), the Bahujan Samaj Party-backed sarpanch of Dadiana Kalan village and state vice president of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Force, was killed at his cement block and interlocking tiles factory at Dosarka Adda near Bullowal, police said.

China was attacked when he was standing outside his factory along with his friends, Bahia said. Four shots were fired by the attackers and one hit China, he said. Bahia said preliminary investigation suggests that the reason behind the killing could be old rivalry. China's relatives along with activists from various Dalit organisations and residents of Dadiana Kalan village took out a protest march demanding arrests. They also blocked the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road near Bullowal.

The main markets of the city were closed following the incident.

